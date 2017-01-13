34°
News

Pauline Hanson wants national ID to stop welfare rorts

Owen Jacques
| 13th Jan 2017 9:02 AM
Senator Pauline Hanson
Senator Pauline Hanson AAP / Sarah Motherwell

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAULINE Hanson wants Australians to be forced to apply for an identity card, verified by their fingerprint, as part of a plan to crack down on Centrelink rorts.

News Corp Australia reports the One Nation leader is pushing the Coalition Government to back the policy, which she said would stop overpayments.

Her demand comes as the Turnbull Government comes under increased pressure after mistakenly demanding people on Centrelink pay back money they do not owe.

ABC News reports the government knew its automated debt system would wrongly accuse people of owing debts if not properly supervised, but did not address it.
 

RELATED:

'GAME CHANGER': Pauline Hanson's plan to win the Queensland election

Syrian boy on beach death a fake: One Nation candidate

 

Senator Hanson claimed people were arriving in Australia and using a relatives' Medicare card in order to access benefits.

She said people must show 100 points of identification to receive a mobile phone, so why not apply the same for those wanting welfare?

"There's a lot of aliases out there and a lot of people are simply using their relatives' Medicare cards when they come to Australia and that gets billed to the taxpayer,'' Senator Hanson said.

"It's common sense. People should need ID if they want to access welfare."

Mr Turnbull's office did not immediately rule out the plan, when questioned by the Courier-Mail.

A spokeswoman said the government was looking to "increase the integrity of the system through stronger forms of identification".

Topics:  editors picks pauline hanson

Health a priority during heatwave

Health a priority during heatwave

AS BUNDABERG'S maximum temperature sits at a very warm 34 degrees for the next two days, residents are being urged to look after their health.

$246,500 for 209 Bundaberg Go Fund Me campaigns

Sarah Rosborg used Go Fund Me to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Crowdfunding sports, arts and cancer patient support

Pets need to be kept cool too

Pet owners are being reminded to make sure their furry friends stay cool.

Insure your animals are comfortable

Pauline Hanson wants national ID to stop welfare rorts

Senator Pauline Hanson

“It’s common sense. People need ID if they want to access welfare.”

Local Partners

36 residents to be forced out of their aged care homes

UP TO 100 aged care staff face an uncertain future as Blue Care prepares to downsize a Bundaberg aged care facility, forcing 36 residents out of their homes.

WATCH: Rude cockatoo's emotional return home

TOGETHER AGAIN: Bill Betheras was delighted to be reunited with his foul-mouthed cocky George after she went missing just before Christmas.

Owner delighted after swearing cockatoo comes home

TV royalty gets Agro at our zoo

Zoo attendant Breoni Jeffrey, Cr Bill Trevor, Dingo, Agro, zoo supervisor Leon Spencer and Ranger Stacey.

Ranger Stacey and Agro in town

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, January 10

FUNNY GUYS: Catch Agro (and Jamie Dunn) at Sugarland Shoppingtown today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8

HELP OUT: Isis Bushcare is holding a working bee at Helms Scrub today.

Five things you need to know

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

A PROPERTY in Maleny has been transformed into a Hollywood-style movie set to film a trailer for a movie about the anti-bikie laws.

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

RENOVATOR

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

MOVE IN AND RELAX HERE

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $328,000

Move in, relax, put your feet up and go for a swim. This home is immaculate and is ready for someone to move in and enjoy. The home built in 2004 has just had all...

3+ Acres - 4 B/R Brick Home - Sheds Galore

Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $395,900

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 10 minutes to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA)...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes. The 15 acres is fully...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!