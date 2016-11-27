HEAVY BLOW: Patient advocate Beryl Crosby is reeling from the news that Jayant Patel has been granted a retrial. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

"PATIENTS have a right to know a doctor's history,” patient advocate Beryl Crosby says.

Ms Crosby, famous for her part in uncovering Dr Jayent Patel's cover up of botched surgery at the Bundaberg Hospital in 2005, says she is concerned the way Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency keeps doctors' histories.

AHPRA's operations are governed by national law in force in each state and territory.

This law means that 14 health professions are regulated by nationally consistent legislation under the National Registration and Accreditation Scheme.

The primary role is to protect the public and they set standards and policies that all registered health practitioners must meet.

Ms Crosby's commentary comes after it was revealed yesterday that the Bundaberg Hospital had employed orthopaedic surgeon Dr Richard Hocking despite him having 44 complaints made against him while working in Canberra.

Dr Hocking had his registration temporarily suspended and had been banned from doing certain operations without supervision.

Last year, he was reprimanded at the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal. The tribunal found he had engaged in multiple accounts of "unsatisfactory professional performance” and one count of "unprofessional conduct” for a report he wrote in an attempt to cover up a botched surgery in Canberra.

Ms Crosby is concerned Dr Hocking's record and others will be removed from public view once he has met all of the standards issued by APHRA.

"It's about patient safety first; we need qualified and capable doctors,” Ms Crosby said.

"Patients have the right to know before they consent to operations.

"People can't consent properly if they don't know a doctor's history.

"They need to be able to make informed decisions.”

She also took issue with the complaints process and said there needed to be an easier complaints system put in at Bundaberg Hospital.

"People need to feel comfortable and encouraged about making a complaint,” Ms Crosby said.

"Some patients feel if they complain they won't get the services they need next time they go to hospital.

"Others are too traumatised to do a written complaint.

"There used to be a liaison officer in Bundaberg, they don't have that any more.

"When you have a good complaints system in place it improves services and patient care.”

She also said patients should be encouraged to talk to their doctors before any procedure.

"People need to ask questions,” Ms Crosby said.

"How many operations have you done like this?

"Have they all been successful?”