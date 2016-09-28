Driver crashes into car yard, two taken to hospital

UPDATE 2.40PM: TWO people have been transported to hospital after losing control of their 4WD and crashing into an East Bundaberg car yard.

The man and woman driving in a white Toyota Prado 4WD along Bargara Rd heading towards Bargara appeared to lose control outside Bundy Bikes about 2.10pm.

Witnesses say the 4WD veered sideways across the road, jumped the gutter, rolled, before smashing into the fence of Newk's Auto Sales.

The crash on Bargara Rd.

The man and woman were taken in separate ambulances to Bundaberg Hospital.

The condition of the patients is unknown.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

EARLIER

AMBULANCE crews are treating patients at the scene of a crash on Bargara Rd.

It is believed that just before 2pm Wednesday, a four-wheel drive crashed into a car yard.

