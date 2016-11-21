Passionflower a stinking weed

Stinking Passionflower

Passiflora foetida is native to southern USA, the Caribbean and South America.

Stinking passionflower (Passiflora foetida) is regarded as an serious environmental weed in Queensland, the Northern Territory, the coastal districts of northern New South Wales, and northern Western Australia.

In south-east Queensland along with the other weedy passionfruit species (corky passion vine and white passionflower), stinking passionflower is an highly invasive environmental weed along river and creek banks, forest edges, crops, pastures, coastal vegetation, roadsides and disturbed areas.

This species reproduces by seed, which are most commonly spread by birds and bats which eat the ripe fruit.

Humans sometimes spread the seed by eating the seeds and discarding the fruit pods, but the most common way humans spread the seeds is driving or walking through a patch of stinking passionflower and the fruit pods or seeds bring squashed on their tyres and other parts of their vehicles or boots.

The vine and pods can also stick to boots, or animal fur.

If left uncontrolled this environmental weed has the ability to increase its current distribution, spreading into other natural areas and becoming more invasive.

While its ripe fruit are edible, its leaves contain cyanic acid and are thought to be poisonous to people, native animals, and livestock.

Description

Stinking passion flower is a climbing vine growing up to 9m high, densely covered in soft, sometimes sticky hairs.

Its stems produce tendrils from the bases of the alternately arranged leaves and have an unpleasant odour and vary in hairiness from almost hairless to having a sparse or dense covering of white, yellow or golden brown sticky hairs.

At the base of each leaf stalk there is a tendril and a 1cm long threadlike appendage (i.e. stipule) covered in sticky glands.

The leaves most often have three rounded or pointed lobes, but sometimes they can be entire or five-lobed. These leaves (3-10.5 cm long and 3-10 cm wide) are alternately arranged along the stems and borne on stalks (i.e. petioles) 1-6 cm long.

The typical passionfruit-like flowers have cream petals, white, pink or purple centres borne singly in the leaf forks, and are from 3-5 cm across.

Flowering occurs mainly during autumn, winter and spring (i.e. from February to November).

The fruit are dry berries (1.5-4 cm long) partially enclosed by the persistent, deeply-divided, sticky bracts.

These fruit are somewhat hairy and turn from green to yellow or orange in colour as they mature.

As its name suggests, the whole plant has an unpleasant smell.

While the leaves and unripe green fruit are toxic, the ripe yellow fruit are edible.

It is full of little black seeds that are covered in a cloudy membrane, they have a tangy taste and smells similar to traditional passionfruit.

Control

While hand pulling of vines when the soil is moist is the most reliable form of control if roots are left in the ground they will reshoot and continue to spread the vine.

Herbicide control is difficult due to the sticky hairs on the leaves, stems, and fruit pods so a wetting agent is required to keep the herbicide on the leaves. Good method is cutting the vine and immediately dipping the root end of the vine in herbicide. The vine can be left in a small container of herbicide and it will suck up the herbicide. This method is good for killing all vines.

Landcare Details.

. Ian Read can be contacted on 41599365, or email ian.read7@bigpond.com.au for free weed presentations to landowners and community groups, for free weed identification control, or for native plants advice, weed control, or landscaping.

. Ring Landcare President Michael Johnson on 0422297062 for weed project details and monthly meeting times, or email bundylandcare@gmail.com

. The Bundaberg Landcare Nursery at the Salvation Army Tom Quinn Centre in Doctor May's Road is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am to 3.30pm. The Landcare nursery phone number is 0466884128.