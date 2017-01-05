Party animals ready for fun

HANDLING REPTILES: Lilly McClelland holds a python at Snakes Down Under in Childers.

THERE'S a celebration 500m off the Bruce Hwy this Saturday and the community is invited to go along.

Snakes Downunder will turn 10 and owner Ian Jenkins said the blood, sweat and tears had all paid off.

Mr Jenkins transformed his family's sugar cane farm into a major Bundaberg tourist attraction in 2007 and hasn't looked back since.

The park had a humble beginning when its doors opened with a small number of reptiles.

It now boasts more than 200 individual animals from slithery snakes to warm kangaroos and fuzzy koalas.

COMFY SPOT: Matilda rests up at Snakes Down Under in Childers. Paul Donaldson BUN030117SNAKES5

The park has a long history, with ups and downs and one of the most recent was when dogs broke through the wire enclosures and killed a number of kangaroos and a much loved emu last year.

Two years earlier, Mr Jenkins' wife Barbara described the "traumatic” moment she knew something had gone wrong during a live feeding show.

The park owner was feeding saltwater croc Macca in front of an audience when it pulled him into the water and tore off his thumb.

INTERACTIVE: Visitors get to touch lizards at Snakes Down Under in Childers. Paul Donaldson BUN030117SNAKES10

But he doesn't hold a grudge against Macca, who remains one of the star attractions at the park.

And there were plenty of ups and more on the way with new exotic animals due to arrive in the near future.

"We have the American alligators on show now and will be getting radiator tortoises,” Mr Jenkins said.

"These were confiscated from a ship off Hong Kong and they will be quarantined and arrive here at Easter time.”

CLIMBING HIGH: The reptile house has plenty to see at Snakes Down Under in Childers. Paul Donaldson BUN030117SNAKES15

Mr Jenkins said his favourite animals were the snakes, but the other critters were what helped make the park successful.

"There's a chance for a koala encounter and people can walk through the kangaroo enclosure,” he said.

The location of the zoo often lured passing tourist in and southerners from Hervey Bay and Maryborough would return often more than once.

A highlight of owning the park for Mr Jenkins was the iconic animals such as the crocodiles and kangaroos.

He said there was a lot of regulations to keep the zoo running but it was all worthwhile.

"We don't complain about the paperwork as it's all necessary,” Mr Jenkins said.

The zoo will open at 9.30am and Mr Jenkins welcomed the community, past volunteers and employees to go along and help celebrate.