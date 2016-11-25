Partner sleeps through lover's jail sentencing

AFTER declaring her love, the partner of a man jailed for deprivation of liberty and assault has fallen asleep in court as his sentence was delivered.

Appearing via videolink in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, Mark David Horwell, 34, pleaded guilty to one count each of forcible entry, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and driving without a licence.

There were emotional scenes during the proceedings with Horwell's partner repeatedly warned to be quiet while the matter was heard.

When Horwell first appeared the woman yelled "I love you, Mark!” and was warned that she faced being removed from the court room.

But as the matter proceeded she continued to speak loudly to family members and was again reminded that any attempts to communicate with Horwell would only make things worse.

The court was told that, in the early hours of May 21, Horwell forced his way into the Cordalba Hotel while armed with a knife, cut a man's arm during a scuffle and then demanded to be driven to another location.

Horwell and his partner had been drinking at the hotel earlier in the evening but an argument between the two meant they did not leave together.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Howell returned to the hotel about 1.30am and banged on the door of the closed pub asking for a cigarette.

When the hotel owner opened the door, Horwell pushed his way in and once inside there was a scuffle with a second man. Horwell produced a purple-handed kitchen knife and caused a 2cm cut to the man's arm.

While still holding the knife, Horwell demanded a third man drive him to a different location.

Horwell however eventually drove off in the car by himself.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said his client was emotional at the time and about 20 minutes after the incident he phoned the hotel owner to apologise, saying "sorry, it was something I had to do”.

In delivering the sentence Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Horwell it was concerning he had deliberately armed himself.

"You are very fortunate you didn't strike the complainant somewhere else,” she said.

Horwell was handed a head sentence of 18 months plus a cumulative one-month term for the driving offence.

He was immediately released after having already served 187 days in pre-sentence custody but was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for five years.

However it was a sentence Mr Horwell's partner managed to miss. She fell asleep in her seat as Ms Merrin delivered the ruling and had to be woken up to leave the courtroom.