Paramedics respond to multiple incidents across state

FROM car crashes, a dog bite, multiple snake bites and a building fire- emergency services in Queensland had a busy night.

Surfers Paradise- Alleged incident

A male in his 20s was transported in stable but serious condition to Gold Coast University Hospital with a reported stab wound to his abdomen after an incident at 11.03pm.

Pinjarra Hills- Single-vehicle crash into pole

Three teenage males were assessed after reports of a single-vehicle crash into a pole on Pinjarra Road and Vyner Street at 12.10am. One patient had no injuries. One with a laceration to the head and other with a laceration to the ear were transported in stable conditions to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Sheldon- Two-vehicle crash

A female patient was transported in stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital after reports f a two-vehicle crash on Mount Cotton and Duncan Roads at 6.06pm.

Greenbank- Fall from quad-bike

A male in his 40s was transported in stable condition with shoulder pain to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a fall from a quad-bike on a private property at 6.34pm.

Logan Reserve- Fall from quad-bike

A female teen was transported in stable condition with shoulder pain to Logan Community Hospital after a fall from a quad-bike on a private property at 6.43pm.

Mackenzie- Reported snake bite

A female in her 30s was transported in stable condition to Mater Adults Hospital after a reported snake bite at a private property at 7.25pm.

Upper Coomera- Reported dog bite

A male in his 20s was transported in stable condition with an injury to the nose of after a reported dog bite at a private residence at 7.39pm.

Mudgeeraba- Reported snake bite

A female in her 40s was transported in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a reported snake bite at a private residence at 7.36pm.

Yorkeys Knob- Reported snake bite

A female in her 50s was transported in a stable condition to Cairns Base Hospital after a reported snake bite at a private residence at 7.31pm.

Mount Gravatt- Single-vehicle crash

Paramedics responded to reports of single-vehicle crash on Logan and Wishart Roads at 3.32am. A male in his 30s was assessed but did not require transport.

Acacia Ridge- Commercial building Fire

Paramedics are on standby at a commercial building fire after being called to standby for QFES at 3.12pm. There have not been any patients for QAS.

Auchenflower- Motorcycle into parked car

A male patient was transported in stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after reports of a motorcycle into parked car at 5.58am on Milton Road and Park Avenue.