Pancake manner: Bundy cafe launches 7 fun pancake flavours

Crystal Jones
| 28th Sep 2016 10:54 AM
The range of pancakes.
The range of pancakes.

WHEN Take the Plunge co-owner Beth Boorer began researching pancakes for the new menu, she didn't realise that it would involve a history lesson that reveals that there is more to the humble pancake than just milk and eggs.

"Pancakes are thought to be one of the earliest foods known to man with evidence that they were a staple in the stone age diet but it wasn't until ancient Roman times that pancakes evolved from crushed seeds to the delicious flour and milk batter that we enjoy today," she said.

"Pancakes were traditionally eaten on Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day, which is the last day before the religious period known as Lent."

"Pancakes were a good way to use up stores of perishables like eggs, milk and butter before the 40-day fast began."

Apple cinnamon.
Apple cinnamon.

The expression "Shrove Tuesday" comes from the word shrive, meaning absolve.

Ms Boorer said in ancient times, prisoners received a "short shrift", which was a brief time for confession and absolution before execution.

"Today, to 'receive the short shrift' is to receive brief and unsympathetic treatment from another person," she said.

 

Black forest cherry.
Black forest cherry.

"So if you have been given the short shrift by someone, don't let it make you feel as flat as a pancake, come and enjoy the delicious new range at Take the Plunge cafe; there are seven to choose from and you don't get batter than that."

 

Kids 100s and 1000s.
Kids 100s and 1000s.

Ms Boorer said since the cafe opened last year it had been going from strength to strength.

"We started the café in April 2015 with the idea of creating a place where people could enjoy time out from the rest of the world and we wanted to keep our menu simple so we only had coffee, tea and cookies," she said.

 

Warm banana caramel.
Warm banana caramel.

"After a few months, our customers asked us for more so we added toasted sandwiches.　

"Over time, we have been adding more and more to our menu with pancakes being the final addition."

Ms Boorer said she wanted to bring a treat to Bundaberg people who missed the Pancake Manor in Brisbane.

 

Traditional maple.
Traditional maple.

"We chose pancakes because we wanted to offer something a little different to anything else in town and as an ex-Brisbane girl, I used to love going to the Pancake Manor in the city and trying to work through the whole menu," she said.

 

TAKE THE PLUNGE: Justine Halpin and Beth Boorer invite everyone to come and check out Take the Plunge, a community cafe on Electra Street opposite Hinkler Central. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
TAKE THE PLUNGE: Justine Halpin and Beth Boorer invite everyone to come and check out Take the Plunge, a community cafe on Electra Street opposite Hinkler Central. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

"It is this memory that prompted us to create seven different flavours for Bundy to try."

And on Saturdays, there's a little extra special fun to be had.

 

Choc fudge cream.
Choc fudge cream.

"We have also introduced the weekend kickstart on Saturday mornings," Ms Boorer said.

"Customers can come along from 9am to enjoy pancakes, listen to live music and check out the handcrafts all created by the ladies from our Thursday morning craft group."

 

Mixed berries.
Mixed berries.
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  cafes, eating, food

