Police are urging drivers to slow down after an alleged high range speed offence.

A TEENAGE provisional driver has been clocked speeding more than 40kmh above the speed limit.

The 17-year-old man from Booie was intercepted by police about 3.45pm on Sunday along Branyan Rd after allegedly travelling at 101kmh in a 60kmh.

The teenagers faces the lost of eight demerit points and six months drivers licence suspension if convicted.