32°
News

Owners plunge back into popular cafe

Carolyn Booth | 27th Jan 2017 5:11 PM
THEY'RE BACK: Sandra and John Kemps, the original owners of Sea Gypsy Boutique Cafe, will reopen the Burnett Heads cafe tomorrow.
THEY'RE BACK: Sandra and John Kemps, the original owners of Sea Gypsy Boutique Cafe, will reopen the Burnett Heads cafe tomorrow. Carolyn Archer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE will be some familiar faces behind the counter at Sea Gypsy from tomorrow when the original owners take back the running of the popular Burnett Heads cafe.

John and Sandra Kemps along with their daughter Indianna have been busy sprucing up the place with the dining and shop areas switching spots to now give diners ocean views through the back doors.

John and Sandra initially opened and ran the coffee shop for about three years but decided to take a break and offered the shop on a 12 month lease.

However they weren't out of hospitality game for long when barista Indianna missed having a cafe and so in September they opened Gypsy n Folk, a espresso bar, gift and clothing shop in Bourbong St.

Now they will juggle both places as Sea Gypsy reopens with a soft opening today.

NEW LOOK: Sandra and John Kemps have made some changes at Sea Gypsy.
NEW LOOK: Sandra and John Kemps have made some changes at Sea Gypsy. Carolyn Archer

"It will be pretty much the way we had it,” Sandra said.

"A lot of people are excited we're back, we've had some positive feedback.”

With a focus on good, nourishing food, the menu will feature some of the dishes the couple had on the menu when they first ran Sea Gypsy, including the pesto and relish breakfasts.

"We use a lot of coconut products, coconut oil, coconut sugar and almond meal - so we do gluten free,” Sandra said.

"We do lean towards healthier food, with less sugar, or less GI from the sugar, but still making sure the food tastes good,” John added.

Regular customers will also notice the changes to the way the business is set out.

TIME AGAIN: The shop and dining areas at Sea Gypsy have been swapped.
TIME AGAIN: The shop and dining areas at Sea Gypsy have been swapped. Carolyn Archer

"We have done a lot of renovations and changes,” John said.

"It's a bigger kitchen and we've moved the dining to where the shop was and the shop to where the dining was.

"Now we've got ocean views from the dining area and it catches the breeze.”

To begin with Sea Gypsy will open from about 8am-3pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with plans to extend hours to meet demand.

Sea Gypsy is located at 2/31 Zunker St, Burnett Heads, or find them on Facebook for more information.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg burnett heads cafe gypsy n folk sea gypsy

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Loss of Hope devastates family and friends

Loss of Hope devastates family and friends

AFTER defying the odds and fighting until the end a young Bundaberg mother has lost her battle with a rare cancer.

Bundy in firing line of illegal housing crackdown

MOVING IN: The Department of Housing is investigating complaints of illegal boarding houses in Queensland - including in Bundy.

Department investigating unsafe accommodation

Two killed as plane crashes in front of shocked onlookers

The plane crashes into the Swan River in Perth, with this image caught on social media.

Two died following a plane crash into the Swan River

Tenants return fire on claims they trashed house

FIGHTING BACK: Amanda Rehbein and Greg Snell have responded to claims they trashed a house.

Pair says allegations are exaggerated

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Five things to do in Bundy today

There is a whole heap of fun to be had at junior table tennis.

Get up and get out there with this list of activities

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend coming our way

RELAXING DAY: Greg and Charlene Naumann sit at Elliott Heads Beach.

Life's a beach with Craig Holden

What's on in Bundy this weekend

THE WAVES: Matthew Barker.

Get your toes tapping along to these bands playing in town

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Married at First Sight labels M'boro a "remote area"

Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

POPULAR American soap will film 30th anniversary episodes.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

Lot 5 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 ... $395,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 degree unrestricted views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and...

ELEVATED OCEAN ASPECT LAND

L 40, 41 43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing ... $220,000

Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing the opportunity to build a home and retain an ocean aspect without paying the price that...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo Road, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 4 $429,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!