Owners plunge back into popular cafe

THEY'RE BACK: Sandra and John Kemps, the original owners of Sea Gypsy Boutique Cafe, will reopen the Burnett Heads cafe tomorrow.

THERE will be some familiar faces behind the counter at Sea Gypsy from tomorrow when the original owners take back the running of the popular Burnett Heads cafe.

John and Sandra Kemps along with their daughter Indianna have been busy sprucing up the place with the dining and shop areas switching spots to now give diners ocean views through the back doors.

John and Sandra initially opened and ran the coffee shop for about three years but decided to take a break and offered the shop on a 12 month lease.

However they weren't out of hospitality game for long when barista Indianna missed having a cafe and so in September they opened Gypsy n Folk, a espresso bar, gift and clothing shop in Bourbong St.

Now they will juggle both places as Sea Gypsy reopens with a soft opening today.

NEW LOOK: Sandra and John Kemps have made some changes at Sea Gypsy. Carolyn Archer

"It will be pretty much the way we had it,” Sandra said.

"A lot of people are excited we're back, we've had some positive feedback.”

With a focus on good, nourishing food, the menu will feature some of the dishes the couple had on the menu when they first ran Sea Gypsy, including the pesto and relish breakfasts.

"We use a lot of coconut products, coconut oil, coconut sugar and almond meal - so we do gluten free,” Sandra said.

"We do lean towards healthier food, with less sugar, or less GI from the sugar, but still making sure the food tastes good,” John added.

Regular customers will also notice the changes to the way the business is set out.

TIME AGAIN: The shop and dining areas at Sea Gypsy have been swapped. Carolyn Archer

"We have done a lot of renovations and changes,” John said.

"It's a bigger kitchen and we've moved the dining to where the shop was and the shop to where the dining was.

"Now we've got ocean views from the dining area and it catches the breeze.”

To begin with Sea Gypsy will open from about 8am-3pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with plans to extend hours to meet demand.

Sea Gypsy is located at 2/31 Zunker St, Burnett Heads, or find them on Facebook for more information.