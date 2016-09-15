Owners of untidy properties could be taken to court

NORTH Burnett Mayor Rachel Chambers says she will take home-owners to court over the condition of untidy front yards.

In a policy and planning meeting in Eidsvold on September 7, Cr Chambers said the council received a number of complaints about untidy properties across the region.

"My view is if we don't go to court then we are setting a precedent that we don't have control of," Cr Chambers said.

"I want to see the court option investigated a little more, as we need to put our foot down and say that is not acceptable.

"We're getting consistent inquiries across the region because of it.

"I'm prepared to go to court to set an example."

The issue was raised in the meeting by Cr John Bowen, who said he recently had a talk with a Gayndah property owner over the condition of their untidy front yard.

"There is a property in Gayndah, when you enter from the south, which has rubbish all in front of it," Cr Bowen said.

"It's such an eyesore.

"There have been complaints from the museum and (other residents).

"It's just a mess."

Cr Bowen said he did not know what else the council could do to fix the issue except take the resident to court.

"It's like that for months," he said.

"Councillor Zahl has been there to talk to him... and nothing has happened."

The council was told by a policy and planning officer any court action could cost ratepayers between $30,000 and $60,000.

The council is continuing to investigate other alternatives that do not require court action.