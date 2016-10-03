Owners apply for massive revamp of Alloway Country Club

NEW LOOK: The Gorza family is set to transform the former Alloway Country Club with a new name and stunning renovations. Photo Carolyn Archer / NewsMail

A HOSTEL-STYLE complex featuring eight cabins able to accommodate up to 128 people in total will be part of a stunning makeover of the former Alloway Country Club grounds.

According to a development application submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council the accommodation will be used by seasonal workers as well as visiting sport teams.

If approved, the short-term accommodation proposal would be in addition to the revamped function facility, restaurant, licensed bar and new-look sporting fields the NewsMail reported on in August.

Each of the eight buildings will be 67sq m in size and contain two showers, two toilets and eight bunk beds.

A 130sq m amenities building will also be built and include additional showers, toilets, laundry and a camp kitchen with basic cooking facilities.

The grounds will also include 12 covered on-site car parking spaces

It's all part of a vision new co-owner Giani Gorza has to transform the Goodwood Rd property into a thriving social and sporting hub.

"We want to create an atmosphere that is welcoming to everyone,” Mr Gorza told the NewsMail.

"We can't wait to see it happen.”

As part of the plan, the sporting grounds will be returned to the Alloway Football Club.

"So when visiting teams come they can stay on-site and use the facilities,” Mr Gorza said.

"They won't have to travel back into the city.”

In August, Mr Gorza recounted how the club had sentimental memories for him and his brother, who as teenagers in the late '70s were part of the Alloway Country Club official opening as DJs for the disco.

"Everyone was worried a southerner would buy it and do something completely different and alienate the locals,” he said, at the time.

As part of his commitment to the region Mr Gorza plans to hire local workers during the building phase as well as once the club is up and running.

"We are employing all local people. We want to give back to the community.”

Mr Gorza estimates it could be about three months before any decision is handed down by council but if it's given the green light it will be full steam ahead.