THE council has removed an abandoned car from the side of the road - and the owner has four weeks to claim it.

The silver Holden Zafira wagon had been left on the side of the Gin Gin-Mt Perry Rd.

Bundaberg Regional Council is asking the vehicle's owner to phone on 1300 883 699.