Teen in hospital after crash behind Hungry Jacks

EMERGENCY crews rushed to the scene of single-vehicle crash behind Hungry Jacks last night.
When they arrived at the Johnstons St crash scene they found a Holden Commodore had ploughed front-on into a tree.
A teenage male was treated at the scene of the crash and transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and urge anyone with information about the 8.50pm Avoca crash to call Crimestoppers on 1300 333 000.
In other QAS news from around the state.
South Brisbane - three vehicle crash
One patient was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and another to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Vulture Street at 12.37am.
McDesme - car fire
Paramedics were called to a car fire on Ayr Dalbeg Rd at 12.47am. No patients required treatment or transport.
Biggera Waters - snakebite
A female in her 50s was transported in a stable condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital after reportedly being bitten by a snake on the arm on Parr S about midnight.
Bracken Ridge - house fire
Paramedics were called to a house fire on Pellinore Rd at 3.12am. No patients required treatment or transport.
Rangeville - single vehicle crash
A male in his 40s was transported in a stable condition to Toowoomba Hospital with facial and arm injuries after a single vehicle crashed into a sign on Tourist Rd at 2.21am.
Birkdale - single vehicle into house
A male in his 20s was transported in a stable condition to Redlands Hospital after a single vehicle reportedly crashed into a house on Charles St at 10.07pm.
Ipswich - two-vehicle crash
Five patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Warwick and Salisbury Rds at 8.52pm.
Wieambilla - single vehicle crash
A female in her late 30s was transported in a stable condition to Chinchilla Hospital with abdomen and hip pain after a single vehicle crash on Bennett School and Robbos Rds at 8.13pm.
Broughton - motorbike crash
A male teen was transported in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital with leg pain after a motorbike crash on Flinders Highway at 6.24pm.
Yarrabah - pedestrian hit by a car
A male patient with minor injuries was transported in a stable condition to Yarrabah Hospital after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car on Smith St at 9.41pm.
Waterford West - child hit by a car
A male child was transported in a stable condition to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital with minor injuries after reportedly being hit by a car on Logan Reserve Rd at 7.12pm.
East Toowoomba - pedestrian hit by a car
A male in his teens was transported in a stable condition to Toowoomba Hospital after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Rangewood Lne at 6.10pm.
Moorooka - structure fire
Paramedics were called to a structure fire on Ipswich Rd at 9.21pm. No patients required treatment or transport