Overnight RV park opens

16th Nov 2016 8:29 AM
RV FRIENDLY TOWN: Childers community welcomes the new RV park.
Jodie Dixon

AFTER three years of campaigning, RV owners who roll into Childers now have a place to park overnight in a move which could see a boom to the region's economy.

The Childers 20-hour RV park was officially opened to the public yesterday and is expected to be a major drawcard for the thousands of grey nomads who travel through the region.

It's a big win for the Childers Chamber of Commerce and local businesses who have campaigned heavily for three years to have the Crescent St car park become RV friendly.

The RV park was approved by Bundaberg Regional Council in September and Mayor Jack Dempsey said this was part of a concerted effort to create RV-friendly parks across the Bundaberg region.

"Childers is a beautiful town and invites visitors through its natural attractions,” Cr Dempsey said.

"This park provides a further reason for people to stop, restock and enjoy everything Childers has to offer.

"Council has been in active discussions with representatives of the self-contained caravan and RV industry and they are watching with keen interest as we deliver these RV-friendly sites.

Local business owner Geoffrey Behan of Behans Bar 'n' Grill said the rest stop would benefit all business and the tourists would stay longer.

"Night trade for restaurants has been slow in Childers and with the introduction of the 20-hour stopover, hopefully an improvement,” Mr Behan said.

"The Gin Gin Showgrounds already caters to this market while in Bundaberg, council is engaged in a consultation process with stakeholders regarding the potential site for an RV park.”

Cr Dempsey said in determining the nature of the Childers RV-friendly spot, the council took into consideration the need to ensure local caravan park operators were not disadvantaged.

Campervan and Motorhomes Australia CEO Richard Barwick congratulated the business community of Childers for actively pursuing the increasing road-based tourism product into their area.

"The CMCA is pleased to promote its RV Friendly Town program into areas such as Childers and develop it further throughout the region,” Mr Barwick said.

