Overnight island tours coming soon

NEW TOUR: The Main Event and glass bottom boat at Lady Musgrave Island.

A NEW Lady Musgrave Island tour soon to be introduced will have you frolicking with sea life during the day and witnessing amazing nocturnal creatures at night.

Lady Musgrave Experience owner Brett Lakey said the overnight tours, called Sleep on the Reef, would be launched during turtle season from December-March.

"There will be the opportunity to see the beautiful turtles in the wild and watch them nest or hatch on the island at night as part of the tour,” he said.

"It will be a highly educational experience as we will have a marine biologist on board.

"We will also be offering glass bottom boat tours throughout.”

SLEEPING QUARTERS: Guests will enjoy dinner and sleep overnight on the Big Cat Reality.

Mr Lakey said the tours would operate daily and start from the Port of Bundaberg on the Main Event vessel and stop overnight on the island on board a 25m catamaran called Big Cat Reality.

"Guests can enjoy all the fun of snorkelling and fishing during the day from the Main Event and then experience the creatures of the island at night,” he said.

"Dinner will be provided on board the Big Cat Reality vessel which takes up to 24 people .”

The overnight adventure can be booked for singles or groups, with tickets starting from $450 per person for a group of 20.

Mr Lakey said the experience was especially good for families, with the option to take up specific sleeping quarters on the overnight vessel.

"If you come with a big group of say a family or two, you can hire out sides of the boat for yourselves,” he said.

"It is the perfect opportunity to get the most out of the beautiful reef in all in two days.”

Mr Lakey said more information about the Sleep on the Reef product would soon be available on the Lady Musgrave Experience Facebook page and their website.

TICKETS

Single: $550

Group of 10: $495 per person

Group of 20: $450 per person