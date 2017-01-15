Overdue jet ski rider found off Bundaberg

UPDATE 7.35AM: Police and emergency services have found the missing jet ski rider and his dog.

The man was found by his activated EPIRB and his location was confirmed by aircraft involved in the search.

The pair have been collected by Police Vessel Conroy and will be taken back to Bundaberg.

EARLIER 3.55AM: A JETSKI rider is overdue in the waters off Bundaberg.

The 45-year-old Townsville man was riding a black and red See Doo left Bundaberg Port bound for Lady Elliot Island yesterday around 2pm but failed to arrive.

The man was travelling with a black and brown staffy dog who was wearing a life vest and goes by the name "Stubby".

Police were notified last night and have asked around nearby beaches but the jet ski has yet to be located.

Surface and air searches will begin this morning.