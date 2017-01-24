OVER THE MOON: Precious shirt returned to family

MUCH APPRECIATED: Joseph Doyle is "stoked” to have the stolen shirt back, says partner Kristy Brown.

JOSEPH Doyle thought it was a lost cause and he would never see a shirt that is a precious connection to his dead brother again.

But weeks after it was stolen from the back of his car, it has been returned.

It had come into the possession of police, who brought the memento home to its rightful owner.

Mr Doyle's brother Justin Chapman was stabbed to death at a Gladstone home on December 4, 2015.

Kristy Brown, Joseph's partner, spoke with the NewsMail earlier this month and made an emotional plea for the keepsake to be returned.

The shirts were printed by family last year to remember Justin and celebrate his birthday.

Miss Brown said it was one of a kind in Bundaberg and they were all over the moon it had been returned.

"(I) just want to say that Joseph is stoked and thank you to everyone for keeping an eye out - it's much appreciated,” she said.

Mr Doyle works away at the Sunshine Coast but returned to visit Miss Brown in Svenson Heights when the theft happened earlier this month.

They woke to find his Ford Territory had been broken into and a black carry bag was missing.

Miss Brown said the bag contained other clothes and birthday cards but it was only the shirt they desperately wanted returned.

"We searched everywhere, the drains around the neighbourhood, hoping they had just dumped it, but no good,” she told the NewsMail at the time.