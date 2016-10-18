28°
Our Ruby down but not out in X Factor

Seanna Cronin | 18th Oct 2016 8:44 PM
Bundaberg singer Ruby Mills pictured during the three-seat challenge on The X Factor.
Bundaberg singer Ruby Mills pictured during the three-seat challenge on The X Factor. Supplied by Channel 7. Jeremy Greive

RUBY Mills has had a roller coaster experience on The X Factor, and her ride might not be over just yet.

The Bundaberg singer nearly earned a spot in her mentor Guy Sebastian's team tonight.

In a surprise move, which fellow judge Iggy Azalea called crazy, Sebastian swapped Ruby out for hairdresser Zebulen Howell - who was in turn swapped for Timmy Knowles.

"When you sit up on that chair and he says 'I'm going to swap you out', I think your heart stops beating," Ruby told the NewsMail.

"You're sitting there not only in front of the judges but a crowd of 2500 and you know it's going to be broadcast on TV. It was a very raw experience."

The 24-year-old was the first singer to perform and despite not being completely satisfied with her rendition of Adele's When We Were Young, Sebastian gave her his first seat.

Azalea praised her as "graceful" and "tough competition" while Adam Lambert said Ruby had an irresistible "swag".

"Singing an Adele song comes with not only a lot of expectations but with a bit of responsibility," she said.

"It didn't come out as I'd planned. I think that was the bit I was most upset about.

"I wanted to walk off the stage every time knowing I'd done my best, but unfortunately at the three-seat challenge I think I could have given more. It was the pressure of it all."

But there's still hope for Ruby with underdog judge Mel B taking her pick from all of the eliminated singers for her fourth team.

The three singers she chooses will be revealed on Sunday night during the first live show.

"Finding out about Mel B was really exciting," Ruby said.

"It was perfect timing for the people who were not only swapped out, like me, but the people who didn't get a chance to get a chair.

"It built up our hopes to keep working really hard on the chance we would get called back."

The X Factor continues on Sunday at 7pm on Channel 7.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg entertainment ruby mills x factor

