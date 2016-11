BUNDABERG has a new sitting magistrate with Belinda Merrin arriving in the Rum City this week.

Ms Merrin was a consultant crown prosecutor at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions before being appointed the role of magistrate.

In announcing Ms Merrin's appointment in May, Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath described her as a highly respected prosecutor with a reputation for fairness and hard work prosecuting difficult and sensitive matters.