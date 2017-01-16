33°
Our fallen servicewomen to be recognised in separate honour board

16th Jan 2017 1:04 PM
SALUTE TO SERVICEWOMEN: Ex-WRANS Patricia Collins poses for a portrait with photographer Wayne Poulter at the Bundaberg RSL Club.
SALUTE TO SERVICEWOMEN: Ex-WRANS Patricia Collins poses for a portrait with photographer Wayne Poulter at the Bundaberg RSL Club.

FOR the first time, a separate Roll of Honour and Commemorative Roll of Bundaberg's fallen servicewomen is being created.

The servicewomen's Honour Board incorporating Australia's and Bundaberg's fallen servicewomen will be unveiled in our region at the Salute to Servicewomen Exhibition, to be held on 8-9 July.

The exhibition is being delivered by Bundaberg's Elements Art group in partnership with the Bundaberg & District Ex-Servicewomen's Association to mark the 100-year anniversary of the first Military Medals for courage under fire being awarded to female servicewomen, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Association.

"Traditionally, only an initial and surname have been listed on the Roll of Honour and Commemorative Roll, which means that the gender of the serviceperson is not represented,” said Association President Jennifer Waldron.

"So when our Association sought to find out the names and numbers of Australian servicewomen who have paid the supreme sacrifice during wars, conflicts and operations, we found it nearly impossible.

"That's when our Association's Australian Servicewomen's Roll of Honour and Commemorative Roll project began.”

The project is being actively supported by the Honour Rolls Research Centre in Canberra, where the Australian War Memorial houses the Roll or Honour and Commemorative Roll for the nation.

"We have been told that the gender of servicepeople was not information provided to the memorial from the service authorities when compiling the Roll of Honour and Commemorative Roll, so this project will unearth a great deal of important detail about our servicewomen who have given their lives to serve their nation,” said Ms Waldron.

The Roll of Honour reflects the Australian servicewomen who served in the Australian forces, while the Commemorative Roll honours the Australian servicewomen who served with British forces.

"There will be an indoor and outdoor Honour Board created, which will be put on permanent display at the Bundaberg & District Ex-Servicewomen's Association and also used at future commemorative services an events in the Bundaberg District,” said Ms Waldron.

The exhibition will be titled Salute to Servicewomen - Mother, Wife, Daughter, and will be open free of charge to the community. Portraits are now being created by Elements Art, which is donating its time and talents to create the exhibition, believed to be the first of its kind.

Elements Art comprises four local artists who have delivered joint exhibitions since 2009: Jacky Poulter and Janette Young, who both work in acrylics, oils and pastels, art photographer Wayne Poulter and sculptor Sergio Martinho.

"The exhibition will be held in an historic Hangar at Bundaberg Regional Airport and the intention is to invite the whole community to come and find out more about the outstanding contribution of our region's servicewomen,” said Jacky.

"This exhibition is all about honouring the service of women from the Bundaberg region for over 100 years, commemorating the Anzac Centenary and raising the awareness of women veterans within the community. It will showcase the former and current servicewomen living in our region today.”

Local businesses and community members are already getting behind the exhibition, with individual sponsorship of a portrait available for a donation of $200.

"Sponsors of portraits will be invited to the official opening of the exhibition in July, where they will be able to meet the portrait subjects themselves,” said Jacky.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is Patron of the Salute to Servicewomen event, and Bundaberg Broadcasters has come on board as a Gold Sponsor.

"This event is being created through the energy and passion of the community to honour our servicewomen,” said Jacky. "We welcome all support.”

In 2015, Elements Art delivered the successful "1 in 100” exhibition recognising and celebrating the servicemen and women in Bundaberg region as part of the Anzac celebrations. For that event, in January 2016 Elements Art was named the winner of the Creative Spirit category of the 2016 Australia Day Spirit Awards.

To find out more about sponsoring a portrait, or becoming a Gold, Silver or Bronze sponsor, contact Jacky Poulter of Elements Art on 0419 792 457 , at www.elementsart.org or through Facebook.

To find out more about the Association to http://exservicewomen.org

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!