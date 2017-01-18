Orche jersey goes to Porte after Stage 2

THE mountainous terrain which housed the Staging Connections Stage 2 of the Santos Tour Down Under saw the fall of one cycling leader and the rise of another.

Despite his victory in both the People's Choice Classic and the Hostworks Stage 1, Caleb Ewan couldn't maintain his reign in the Staging Connectins Stage 2.

Mr Ewan's sprint game was lost as their was a climb before home stretch and he was eliminated during the climb as he could not keep up with the mountain riders before the finish.

Richie Porte took out the stage and the Orche jersey.

Mr Porte finished the race in seven hours, 10 minutes and 14 seconds and is the Subaru King of the Mountain and the Iinet Sprint Jersey.