Orchard worker bitten by snake flown to hospital

AIRLIFT: The man is moved on to the chopper yesterday.

A MAN in his 30s bitten by an unidentified brown snake in the North Burnett region yesterday had to be airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter service.

The man had been working on an orchard about 20km south of Mundubbera when he was bitten on his right hand by the snake.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called shortly after 12.30pm to pick the man up from Mundubbera Hospital.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Yesterday's incident comes after Eli Campbell was bitten by a coast taipan on September 26 at Agnes Water.

Eli remains in the paediatric intensive care unit at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.