Option A: Burnett River conveyance improvement

This option involves river dredging along the town reach, removing Harriet Island, widening Millaquin Bend and regular maintenance dredging.

WHAT: This option would result in more flow in the river and less flow on the floodplain. This would reduce flood levels in some urban areas.

The increased flood flow in the river would result in some increased flood levels in Bundaberg North (up to 0.3m) for smaller, more frequent flood events.

Approximately 470 properties in the Bundaberg area would not be inundated in the 1% AEP 1 flood event.

COST: $235 million, moderate to high cost option.

TANGIBLE BENEFITS: The estimated reduction in flood damages would be in the order of $35 million.

ISSUES: It is expected that there would be difficulties in obtaining an environmental approval for such a large dredging program