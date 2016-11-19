OPINION: Trump becomes president... how?

WELL, what a terrifying day that was.

As I write this, it's still only Wednesday afternoon, and Donald Trump is a matter of minutes away from accepting the results of the rigged democracy he despised so much.

For the sake of this column, I hope Hillary Clinton doesn't have a late surge and make me have to rewrite. For the sake of the universe, I hope Hillary does have a late surge and makes me have to rewrite.

For the record, I really don't like to pick political sides in this column.

It's cheap. It's easy. And it generally alienates around half of the population.

But let's get real: this isn't even politics.

In my lifetime, there have been many election results, here and abroad, which I may have disagreed with politically.

But that's what politics is: people with different views coming together with, hopefully, a common goal.

This is different. Here is a man who proudly spoke of grabbing women without consent ... who will be the president of the United States.

Here is a man who referred to Mexicans as rapists ... who will be the president of the United States.

And here is a man who has "smartly” not paid taxes for at least the last 20 years ... who will be the president of the United States.

The very fact political analysts referred to his victory as evidence personal values and proficiency in judgment weren't important considerations for many voters should have alarm bells ringing.

After a campaign that preyed on uneducated people through fear, a nation stands ivided with a leader completely devoid of skills in fixing said division.

As the coverage on Wednesday took me through what I could only describe as an emotion-nullifier, my faith was lost in an awful lot of humanity.

Dramatic? Perhaps. But to be fair, post-vote vox pops had more than a little to answer for for that.

"I voted for Trump because he'll make our country great again.”

"I voted for Trump because he's going to stop the terrorists.”

"I voted for Trump because ... well, to be honest, I'm a little uneducated on the candidates.”

I wish I was making this up, but I'm not.

For the sake of this column, I hope I'm right about what the future holds for Donald Trump, the United States and the world.

For the sake of the universe, I hope I'm wrong.