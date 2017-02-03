OPINION: Refusal to budge on home grant a let-down

SLAP IN THE FACE: A $20,000 grant for existing homes, used in the same way as the Great Start Grant, would give us all a fair go but Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt doesn't think so.

THE State Government is adamant it won't budge on making a $20,000 grant for newly built homes apply to existing houses.

It's basically a slap in the face to every hard working person who falls in the gap of working and being able to afford a loan, but not fitting certain other criteria.

A deposit is often the killer for first home buyers.

Some lenders are offering to use the Great Start Grant as a deposit, meaning if you earn enough but don't have a deposit, you can still build a home.

And there's the catch.

Using the Great Start Grant as a deposit is only good for those who have about $80,000 in combined annual working income - given the cost to build new.

Your repayments will also be higher than if you'd bought a simple, older home.

A $20,000 grant for existing homes, used in the same way as the Great Start Grant, would give us all a fair go.