OPINION: Refusal to budge on home grant a let-down

THE State Government is adamant it won't budge on making a $20,000 grant for newly built homes apply to existing houses.
It's basically a slap in the face to every hard working person who falls in the gap of working and being able to afford a loan, but not fitting certain other criteria.
A deposit is often the killer for first home buyers.
Some lenders are offering to use the Great Start Grant as a deposit, meaning if you earn enough but don't have a deposit, you can still build a home.
And there's the catch.
Using the Great Start Grant as a deposit is only good for those who have about $80,000 in combined annual working income - given the cost to build new.
Your repayments will also be higher than if you'd bought a simple, older home.
A $20,000 grant for existing homes, used in the same way as the Great Start Grant, would give us all a fair go.