OPINION: Pipe down, Tim, we can wait for election date

QUIET PLEASE: Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls is wrong to pressure Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to set an election date, says Jay Fielding.

TIM Nicholls needs to pipe down over calls for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to set an election date.

I'm sure the Opposition Leader is champing at the bit for an election, possibly to neutralise the impact One Nation is going to have on his party.

But he must be suffering heatstroke.

Then-prime minister Julia Gillard set an election date months out from the event.

That led to the longest election campaign in living memory, which put business and consumer spending into election hibernation far too early, the opposite of what he says will happen if the premier doesn't set a date.

The election is due next year but most likely will be this year, given the LNP's decision to hold a January election was a fizzer.

But we're only in January now. Ms Palaszczuk has plenty of time to decide for herself when the election will be and when we shall find out.