OPINION: Oops, we f***ed up - and we're sorry

SANITISED: A censored version of the image that ran in Saturday's NewsMail.

GETTING things wrong in the NewsMail isn't something new; it happens from time to time.

Journalism these days is a cut-throat business.

The race to be first with the news online and meet strict print deadlines with reduced staff means we miss things.

That however is no excuse for what I let be printed in Saturday's paper.

The obscene swear word f****** was run without the stars, as it has here, in a photo on Page 7.

It should have been blurred and it wasn't.

I apologise to any of our loyal readers who were upset by the mistake and the lowering of the proud decency standards set by the NewsMail in the past.

I would like to reiterate that it was a mistake made by me and not the start of a policy allowing obscenities to be printed in the daily paper.

The NewsMail will continue to champion this great region and its readers.