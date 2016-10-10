OPINION: Oops, we f***ed up - and we're sorry

GETTING things wrong in the NewsMail isn't something new; it happens from time to time.
Journalism these days is a cut-throat business.
The race to be first with the news online and meet strict print deadlines with reduced staff means we miss things.
That however is no excuse for what I let be printed in Saturday's paper.
The obscene swear word f****** was run without the stars, as it has here, in a photo on Page 7.
It should have been blurred and it wasn't.
I apologise to any of our loyal readers who were upset by the mistake and the lowering of the proud decency standards set by the NewsMail in the past.
I would like to reiterate that it was a mistake made by me and not the start of a policy allowing obscenities to be printed in the daily paper.
The NewsMail will continue to champion this great region and its readers.