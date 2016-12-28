OPINION: Mon Repos in good hands

IT'S easy to think modern society isn't doing much to help the environment.

Continual urbanisation and a throw away society are threatening our flora and fauna more than ever before.

That's why it was so good to see Google images from space showing how much great work has been the Mon Repos turtle rookery site.

Satellite images from 1985 compared to 2016 are distinctly different and not in the way I'd expected.

The amount of green zone, which filters light pollution to the beach at Mon Repos, is almost four times as much now as it was 30 years ago.

It shows the great work by National Parks and Wildlife and council is paying off and helping to protect turtles.

With council investing a lot more money in tree planting at Barolin Nature Reserve things will look even better in another 30 years.