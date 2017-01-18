OPINION: It's time to hit Japan where it hurts

BACK OFF: In the words of the federal environment minister, Josh Frydenberg, "it's not necessary to kill whales in order to study them”.

IT'S time Australia and the International Court of Justice took a stronger approach to Japan's attitude towards whaling in our waters.

It feels like we are all being taken for fools.

The "research” excuse has to be one of the most laughable on the planet, and the Japanese government can't think much of Australia if it's happy to act like we might even entertain believing it.

Many Japanese people shy away from whale meat, and I've met many who say they don't agree with whaling.

Is Japan simply trying to prove a point?

Given Japan's continual ignorance of both Australia and the ICJ where whales are concerned, it's high time for meaningful fines and sanctions from the ICJand a firm stance from Australia.