OPINION: Hoons need to get on a track

NEW VENUE: Burning rubber is fun but there is a legal and safe place to do that in Bundaberg now.

I CAN'T blame residents in Victoria St, Skyring St and Scotland St for being outraged by hoons in the area.

It's not ideal to be woken up in the early hours of the morning to burning rubber outside your home.

I can never understand why people hoon around public streets.

It is one thing to be noisy and disturb residents but it is downright dangerous to the hoon and anyone else who is nearby.

Yes, burning rubber is fun but there is a legal and safe place to do that in Bundaberg now.

That's what makes this even more ridiculous.

People can now do burnouts as a legitimate sport in Bundaberg now yet these twits think it is fine to do it in quiet suburban streets.

Hopefully police catch these guys and take their cars.

It's better than someone losing a life to stupidity.