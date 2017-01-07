OPINION: Alien claims are out of this world

BIZARRE: We don't yet know exactly what causes autism - but it's not because E.T. has manipulated their DNA.

MARY Rodwell's claims that there is a link between alien encounters and children with ADHD, Asperger's and autism is simply ridiculous.

Sadly, it joins a long list of strange ideas about the causes of autism spectrum disorder including vaccinations and sex positions during conception.

In the 1940s, the term refrigerator mother was coined as a label for mothers of autistic children.

This was because people believed that children of emotionally cold parents developed autism.

Professor of astrobiology Malcolm Walter says there is not the slightest bit of scientific evidence backing Ms Rodwell's claims.

We don't yet know exactly what causes autism.

There could be several causes, including brain development and genetic factors.

It's not because E.T. has manipulated their DNA.