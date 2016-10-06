One little pony club's 'amazing' membership boom

HORSING AROUND: Abbi Briggs and Eliza Piper get a confidence boost out of pony club.

SOUTH Kolan is mostly a quiet place.

But rumblings have been afoot in the past month or so at the South Kolan Pony Club, where the stampede of more than 30 new members has been felt.

It is a huge boost for the little club which has spurred members new and old on a quest to make it bigger and better.

Kasey Piper brings her two children along and it was a spontaneous Facebook post that started the flood of new members.

"I've been a member for four or five years and I was down there one day and I noticed the place was looking really run-down,” she said.

"It upset me, to be honest.

"It's such a great place and there are so many kids in the area who ride, so I put up a Facebook post - and on the first day we had about 11 or 12 people come and join.

"We had a second one that drew about 15 - we're getting new people every other week now.”

The word has got out among family and friends and now, Kasey said, "we've got a large group now and everyone wants to help.

"We've been cleaning up the grounds, had a working bee to fix the toilets, and running fundraisers.

"The club is thriving.”

RIDING HIGH: Membership has soared for the South Kolan Pony Club. Contributed

Many of the new members of all ages have never ridden horses before, and some come down not to ride but just to enjoy the day.

It's a particularly positive experience for kids, Kasey said.

"I love watching the kids ride. To see them out there having fun with their friends, that's what it's all about.

"My girls been riding since they were little but the confidence they've gained is amazing.”

Club members can compete if they want but it is based more on fun, she said.

RIDING HIGH: Membership has soared for the South Kolan Pony Club. Contributed

Members have come from as far afield as Burnett Heads and Hervey Bay.

"It's bringing everyone together - we've had great support from the local football club who have donated things for the wheelbarrow.

"The canteen is now making money and supporting itself.”

The club's next general meeting is tonight at 5.30pm, a showjumping clinic with Robert Goodwin will be held on October 22 and 23 and a raffle will be drawn on November 5.

Contact president Pam Myers on 4157 7325 or find South Kolan Pony Club on Facebook.