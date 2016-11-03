29°
One car a day being targeted by thieves in Bundy region

Carolyn Archer
| 3rd Nov 2016 3:37 PM
District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus.
District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus.

ON AVERAGE thieves are targeting almost one car every day across the region with police receiving reports of 30 cars being unlawfully entered during both October and September.

District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said as part of police's Property Security Partnership, this week's focus was on unlawful entry to motor vehicles, including the theft of property including number plates and light bars, and the theft of vehicles.

"Since November 1, we've already seen one alleged vehicle unlawfully entered in Crofton St Bundaberg West where an iPad was stolen,” she said.

"The vehicle was parked in a residential driveway between 12pm on October 30 and 3pm on November 1, where someone or a group of offenders took the opportunity to steal property.”

Snr Const Loftus said of the 30 offences reported during October investigations had seen four offences finalised and one offence solved.

"Police from the Child Protection Investigation Unit have dealt with four teenagers aged 13 years and 15 years under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 1992, in relation to an alleged offence which occurred on October 18 between the hours of 8pm and 9pm,” Snr Const Loftus said.

"Alleged offences during October occurred on every weekday, with Sunday being the day offenders targeted the most between the hours of 4am to 8am.”

Locations targeted included Avenell Heights, Avoca, Bargara, Bundaberg Central, East, North, South and West as well as Childers, Mon Repos , Moore Park Beach and Welcome Creek.

"Between September 1 and September 30, Bundaberg Patrol Group again received 30 reports of unlawful entry to motor vehicles.

"Six offences have been finalised and one offence solved.

"These alleged offences again occurred on every weekday, with Saturday being the day offenders were seeking opportunities and again between the hours of 4am to 8am.”

Between August 1 and August 31, Bundaberg Patrol Group also investigated 27 reports of unlawful entry to motor vehicles.

Two offences have been finalised and ten offences solved.

