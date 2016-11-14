32°
On track for unique markets

Ashley Clark
| 14th Nov 2016 5:02 PM
Lana's Farmers Markets is under construction in Stancer Crt.
Lana's Farmers Markets is under construction in Stancer Crt.

CONSTRUCTION is under way for Bundaberg's very own farmers market, eatery and social hub, with the owners hoping to open before Christmas.

Creator of Lana's Farmers Markets, Cliff Crampton said the gravel was down and power and water were on at the site at Stancer Crt, behind Spotlight.

The area will provide a unique space for two distinct types of markets: fresh produce and food during the day and an Eat Street-style during the night.

Positioned on 8800sq m, the markets will be all-weather proof and will feature stalls in large shipping containers, entertainment and plenty of parking. Initial plans are to operate every Saturday.

Mr Crampton said the ball would start rolling from this week with the arrival of the shipping containers.

"Containers will start coming this way and we will be cutting doors and roller shutters and then getting them on site for set up in the near future,” he said.

The businessman and his partner Kellie Sheehy are hoping to fill the markets with a range of different stalls and said vendor application numbers had exceeded expectations.

"We have far more applications than we have stall space,” Mr Crampton said.

"What we have really been looking for is anyone who has got anything unique, they can be expected a spot.

"We are going to be selective in making sure the stalls complement each other.”

Lana&#39;s Farmers Markets is under construction in Stancer Crt.
Lana's Farmers Markets is under construction in Stancer Crt.

Mr Crampton said Lana's Farmers Markets would not only be a fantastic area for families and the community to get together and spend money locally, it would also benefit those looking to start their own little enterprise.

"We are taking on vendors who would normally like to be in business but don't have that opportunity or might be a little bit frightened to take that huge step,” he said.

"Through Lana's Farmers Markets, we get rid of the fear and provide the opportunity for those in the region who have something to offer, a space to do so.

"An opportunity for people to work for themselves.”

Read more about Lana's Farmers Market here.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  eat street markets produce

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

