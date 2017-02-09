Olympic tri is back

CYCLE: Troy Austin and Angela Duffield participating in the Bargara Sprint Triathlon. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

TRIATHLON: The Bundaberg Lions will celebrate 100 years of international Lions in style with a triathlon in April.

Together with the Bargara Tri Club they are bring back the Olympic distance triathlon, once run by the Lions a few years ago in the main streets of the town.

Bringing back the event to the community both organisations hope this event can become a yearly tradition for the region.

President of the Bargara Tri Club Dwayne McKay said it had been a long process to get the event organised.

"Lions approached us 13 months ago to get something like this done," he said.

"We now hope this event can promote a healthy lifestyle and attract families and children."

The course for the event will start with a swim near Nielson Park before athletes will ride in the bike leg along the Esplanade towards Rifle Range Road in multiple circuits.

Finally the run leg will head towards Mon Repos from Nielson Park with athletes covering a distance of 51.5km.

"You'll be looking at the whole ocean all day which is fantastic," McKay said.

"There are also other classes for those interested including Sprint, Give it a Try and Turtle events."

Following the event the Bundaberg Lions will hold a free Family Fun Day at Nielson Park.

There will be activities for the kids and bands playing on the day.

"It will be the biggest event for the year for us," McKay said.

"We're aiming for a holistic target of 300 people competing on the day."

Registrations are now open with those interested in competing urged to head to http://www.lionsbargaratri.org.au.

The event will be run on Sunday April 23 at 6am.