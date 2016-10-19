29°
CLEAN-UP: Oil drops found on pristine Fraser Island sand

Annie Perets
| 19th Oct 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 6:13 AM

WHAT are described to be oil patties were found washed up on the beautiful shores of Fraser Island's eastern beaches.

These oil blobs ranged in size from about that of a coin, to as big as a $5 note.

Crews showed up at the scene on Tuesday and began work to remove the oil patches.

Clean-up operations will continue today.
 

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Patrick Quirk said the oil spill was a minor one, with small patches of the oil dispersed over a wide area.

"Although the quantity appears small we are not taking chances and have activated an incident control centre at Gladstone to ensure we have all the resources we need," Mr Quirk said after the oil was discovered.

The oil patties were located from the Maheno wreck, and went to Dilli Village.

 

LONG STRETCH: The oil started at the Maheno Shipwreck and went to Dilli Village, about 50km.
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Rangers had been placed on standby for a clean-up and were on-site.

Mr Quirk said minimising environmental damage was the focus at the moment.

"Experience has shown the best way to clean up the beach is to remove the patties by rake and shovel," Mr Quirk said.

"This minimises the impact on the environment and reduces the amount of additional sand collected."

A list of ships known to have been in the area has also been compiled.

Mr Quirk said this spill appeared to be significantly smaller than an incident in July last year when 10-15 tonnes of oil washed up from a spill off Cape Upstart.

 

This was one of the many oil patties found on the beach.
Maximum fines for a corporation for a discharge offence can include $11.78 million under Queensland law and $17 million under Commonwealth law.

