Offenders owe $12 million

SPER debts for Bundaberg residents total more than $12 million.

OFFENDERS across the Bundaberg region owe more than $12 million to the State Government's debt collection system as it urges people to do what the Lannisters would do and pay their debts.

Treasury figures show 6907 Bundaberg residents have racked up a combined 39,236 fines totalling $12,171,000 in debts.

Hervey Bay has 4908 residents who owe $9,968,000 from 30,437 unpaid fines.

Gladstone residents owe $8,455,000 while 499 Childers residents have amassed a $787,000 debt from more than 2835 fines.

The debts are collected by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry, which is responsible for the collection and enforcement of unpaid infringement notice fines, court-ordered penalties, offender debt recovery orders and offender levies.

Across the state, the debt pool was $1.17 billion as of December 31, 2016.

Tolls are the largest component of SPER debt at $236.2 million, followed by fines issued for speeding ($163.2m) and dangerous driving offences ($155.2m).

Treasurer Curtis Pitt encouraged people to do the right thing and settle their outstanding debts.

"If people are struggling paying the amount in full, they can contact SPER and may be able to pay by weekly, fortnightly, four-weekly or monthly instalments,” he said.

"SPER gives several opportunities for people to pay their debt.”