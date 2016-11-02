Off and racing at Bundability Games

STARTERS ORDERS: Athletes line up for the 50m wheelchair dash at the Bundaberg Athletics track for the Bundability Games.

IT WAS a day of sporting fun at the Bundaberg Region Athletics Facility as more than 100 athletes from disability services across the region took part in a range of activities.

The first Bundability Games was held at the sporting complex on Enid Ethel Dr today and included horse racing, track and field and more.

Bundabily Games in Bundaberg: A short video of the Bundability Games held at the Bundaberg Athletics track on the 2nd nov 2016.

Bundaberg Regional Council sport and recreation co-ordinator David Field said the event was all about socialising, participating in sport and having a great time.

"It is an opportunity to engage with our disability sector, bring the athletes out to have a bit of fun and enjoy the atmosphere of sporting activities," he said.

Athletes from teens to adults and seniors took part in the day, competing in events including wheelchair sprints, running sprits, relays and ball sports.

"They get to enjoy a bit of everything and then we celebrate with a closing ceremony at the end of the day," Mr Field said.

"It is great opportunity to get athletes out and involved into mainstream sport where they can compete and showcase in their own environment."