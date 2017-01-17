Nurse says Blue Care 'don't care about staff' at Millbank

LOW MORALE: A Millbank Village nurse says Blue Care's decision to downsize the facility had come as a shock and had upset staff and residents.

MILLBANK Village staff members remain angry, are distressed and feel deceived over Blue Care's decision to downsize the aged care facility, saying the announcement "came out of the blue”.

On Friday the NewsMail reported that 36 residents would be forced out of their Millbank Village homes because Blue Care plans to downsize the facility, closing three wings.

Millbank blamed the cutbacks on the growing number of people with low-care needs now choosing to remain at home, reducing the demand for low-care residential facilities such as Millbank.

According to a Millbank Village nurse, who asked to remain anonymous, jaws hit the floor last Tuesday when Blue Care representatives made the shock announcement.

"There were some visibly upset people,” she said.

She said about 50 nurses work at the facility and their primary concern was with the residents as they prepared for a significant adjustment to their lives.

CUT BACK: Three wings will be shut at Millbank Village, forcing 36 residents to move to other facilities. Paul Donaldson BUN120117MILL7

While the organisation has assured the 36 residents it will move them into other Blue Care facilities, the nurse said the news had not been well received and residents were upset.

"The residents thought when they were admitted to this facility they had planned to spend the rest of their lives,” the nurse said.

"Moving again was not an option they ever considered.

"They're not happy about it.”

The nurse said staff morale was low.

"Everyone was told that Blue Care wasn't filling beds because of refurbishments,” the nurse said.

"Staff members have been misled.

"A bit of warning would have been nice.”

She said if Blue Care had informed staff and residents earlier it would have gone a long way to mitigating the outrage.

"Aged care is supposed to be a caring environment but the people at the head of this organisation don't seem to care at all about the staff or residents,” the nurse said.