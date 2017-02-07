33°
News

Nothing like food from your own garden

Adam McCleery
| 7th Feb 2017 9:00 AM
PERMACULTURE: Isaac Smith and partner Maigen Scarlet have worked hard on the garden.
PERMACULTURE: Isaac Smith and partner Maigen Scarlet have worked hard on the garden. Adam McCleery

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ISAAC Smith and his partner Maigen Scarlet have continued their work on the permaculture garden they are cultivating in their yard.

Since first visiting Mr Smith and Ms Scarlet, their self sustaining agricultural system has gone from strength to strength with new additions.

"Back then most of this was only starting to grow," Mr Smith said.

"Now everything has grown up high and really well."

Mr Smith was raised in a household that valued the importance of home grown agriculture and the impacts wide spread agriculture can have.

"In the beginning I was just a really passionate food gardener but after a short time I realised it is a big part of my life," Mr Smith said.

"The gardening ties in with my viewpoints hugely.

"One of the biggest contributors to green house gases is actually agriculture."

 

GOOD GROWTH: A high view of Mr Smith's back garden.
GOOD GROWTH: A high view of Mr Smith's back garden. Adam McCleery

Mr Smith felt it would be good to do his part and continue to build on his self sustainability.

"Agriculture makes up around 30% of total green house gas emissions," Mr Smith said.

"It's a huge amount, we grow all of our food in remote locations like Gayndah and we grow it with a tiny percentage of people.

 

PRODUCER: Mr Smith overseeing his plants.
PRODUCER: Mr Smith overseeing his plants. Adam McCleery

"Then subsidise that with machinery and chemicals and then combined with having to transport it long distances on trucks and other freight. It's very fuel intensive."

Mr Smith uses foresight and sees it as a long term approach to sustainability on a micro level.

"Permaculture in of itself is a response to environmental destruction and climate change," Mr Smith said.

"It's not solely about climate change but a whole range of different issues.

"But the two big ones are you can't just degrade farmland and consume fossil fuel resources on and on and never see repercussions for it, if you continually degrade farm land you will inevitably run out of it."

Mr Smith continues to conduct research and trial and error approaches to permaculture which is an ever changing and improving method of gardening.

"One of the keystone concepts of permaculture gardening is an idea called the food forest," Mr Smith said.

"It's about trying to mimic natural food productions.

"The man who coined it saw forests producing a wide variety of edible substances from all different species and after seeing that wanted to try and mimic that in a way that could link with human activity."

The idea is a simple one in theory but has presented more difficulties in practice.

"He found that it's a fairly simple concept which can get really complicated in practise, but basically there's certain types of plants and animals that add fertiliser and some that produce it," Mr Smith said.

"So the idea then was to set up a forest with the goal of feeding people."

 

AFTERNOON SUN: From seed to bloom the garden is gaining height.
AFTERNOON SUN: From seed to bloom the garden is gaining height. Adam McCleery

Mr Smith also raises poultry on his property which he and Ms Scarlett say is fulfilling in its own right.

"I think it's great being able to grow and raise your own food," Ms Scarlett said.

"And being able to know where the produce you are cooking comes from and knowing the poultry was well treated is good too.

"In a way it's an empowering feeling to be a part of that process."

The process is one that starts small and requires steps to build into self-sustainability.

"So you start out with what are commonly weeds, nitrogen fixing plants that fertilise the soil and create a sort of shade layer," Mr Smith said.

"They're really fast and then taking them out at certain percentages and replacing them with food production plants at different levels.

"From apex canopy plants which are usually large fruit trees, then you have under story ones, bush layers, ground covers, vines and roots."

Ms Scarlett has seen good examples of this overseas.

"Maigen has seen some great examples of food forests in the Amazon from the native people there who have been doing this sort of agriculture for along time," Mr Smith said.

"It's something that westerners kind of gave up on a long time ago or went down the path of monoculture which has been working really well so far," Mr smith said.

"But we've tried to apply monoculture to the whole world and it doesn't really work that well.

"It has some huge benefits for sure but it also has some big repercussions."

A permaculture garden offers a number of advantages and one of them is being able to adapt to the conditions being presented at any given time.

 

SLOW COOKER: Mr Smith and Ms Scarlett purchased a solar oven.
SLOW COOKER: Mr Smith and Ms Scarlett purchased a solar oven. Contributed

"It's been a bit hard since we first had coverage of the garden we have pretty much had 18 months of drought which hasn't be very conducive to growth," Mr Smith said.

"So we are planting a handful of Australian native food plants along with Indian and African native food plants.

"They are highly adapted to drought and those specific varieties have thrived despite incredibly hot and dry summers which is a real silver lining."

Beginning a permaculture garden is a difficult and costly prospect at first but one that pays off down the line Mr smith said.

"Starting things out does present a host of issues to overcome and it does take a while before the garden starts to become sustainable," Mr Smith said.

"But once you get things up and running and the garden is taking hold, it really does pay off the investment in time and money.

"However it's allowed us time to build the soils to add in a lot of compost and mulch to maintain a lot, which will pay off when it rains and with the El Nino having broke there's a chance of it moving into a La Nina with more rain."

Mr Smith said one of the most fulfilling aspects of permaculrure was being able to mix modern technology like solar with ancient farming techniques.

For more information on how to start your own self-sustaining garden you can visit Mr smith's website gayndahpermaculture.com.

Topics:  agriculture gardens permaculture self sufficiency

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

First cafe lands at Lana's Farmers Markets

First cafe lands at Lana's Farmers Markets

THE first almost-complete shipping container has been plucked by a crane and delivered to the Lana's Farmers Markets site on Stancer St.

WATCH: 'Educate, don't retaliate' to hateful graffiti

WE NEED TO WORK TOGETHER: Grant Appo in front of vulgar graffiti he says is a race hate crime.

"Two wrongs don't make a right...we need to work together”

The Queensland homes selling from as little as $25,000

This one is a cheap fixer-upper.

Bargains are on the market

BREAKING: Cory Bernardi quits Liberal Party

Australian Senator Cory Bernardi arrives to address the Australian Senate of his defection of the Liberal Party at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

He is forming the Australian Conservatives party

Local Partners

Vegetation fire burning south of Monto

Multiple fire crews are attending avegetation fire burning within Coominglah State Forest.

It will be a wheely good time for Timmothy

DAY TO REMEMBER: Timmothy Mulvena is about to turn 16, he has cerebral palsy and his sister will surprise him with a convoy of trucks.

Community rolls in for lad with cerebral palsy

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 4, and Sunday, February 5

SING ALONG: Catch former Wiggle Sam Moran at Sugarland today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 3

MAN V MACHINE: Anthony Mundine and Danny Green fight tonight.

Where to catch Mundine v Green

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

IT WAS the feature that Netflix users had been waiting for, but it could prove to be a costly headache for the streaming giant.

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Thrilling halftime show might just have been too good to be true

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

Tim and Kyle pictured during their instant restaurant in Adelaide.

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest MKR record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

IMMACULATE PRESENTATION, SHED and ROOM FOR THE CARAVAN

21 Santina Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Located just a hop skip and jump from St Lukes school is this immaculate brick home with great street appeal, immaculate presentation, easy access to the 6m x 6m...

THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR

3 Hooper Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $309,000

2 LIVING AREAS, 2 TOILETS, SOLAR POWER, GREAT SIDE ACCESS TO DOUBLE BAY SHED, SECURITY SCREENS AND DOORS, BUILT IN CUPBOARDS AND CEILING FANS, AIR CONDITIONING...

ONLY 5 VILLAS LEFT

Kepnock 4670

Unit 3 2 2 From $275,000

Farthings Sanctuary is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac backing on to parkland just 5 minutes to the CBD. Farthings Sanctuary consists of just 9 homes...

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

GOING GOING ............ !!!!!!

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $299,900

An immaculate brick and tile home that has been heavily reduced for a quick sale. Take advantage of the sellers circumstances in needing to liquidate this lovely...

VERY PRIVATE FAMILY HOME

22 Christie, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 3 $285,000

This timber home in a very private setting, sits conveniently walking distance to Norville, Walkervale primary schools, Bundaberg State High School, Shalom College...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $620,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand...

IMMACULATE THROUGHOUT

43 River Terrace, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

A beautifully kept home in the highly sought after area of Millbank which is conveniently located just minutes to Bundaberg hospitals, C.B.D, major shopping...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!