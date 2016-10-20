Not near our backyards: outcry at 'oversize' shed

NOT IN OUR BACKYARD: Concerned neighbours Shirley and David Tognolini, Gabby and Ian King and Denise and Bill Hannon in front of the shed.

"YOU can put this for a headline,” Ian King said.

"'Light industrial area opens in Burnett Heads'.”

A shed nearly twice the size permitted under council guidelines has been built at the rear of a block on Sea Esplanade, and a group of six neighbours facing it on Nielsen Ave are not happy.

David and Shirley Tognolini, Gabby and Ian King and Denise and Bill Hannon have joined together to file a complaint to council to find out how the shed, built to house a boat, came to exist.

"If this is approved, what's to stop more of them popping up across the suburb?” Mr Tognolini said.

"And given our proximity to the port, why couldn't he house his boat there?”

OUR VIEW: Shirley and David Tognolini overlook the shed. Eliza Goetze

The group say that the owner, whom the NewsMail contacted yesterday but could not reach, approached them with his plans including a photo of a shed about 3m high, described as "similar”.

However, the shed in the photo was similar in style, not in size, with initial plans putting the shed's height at 6.25m, Mr Tognolini said.

In their response he and Shirley stated they had no objection to the 3m shed but had "reservations with an industrial type shed in excess of 6m high”.

The shed approved and built this month is 5.5m high and 90sq m.

Adding to existing sheds on the property, it brings the total shed space to 184sq m, or more than double the council threshold of 4.5m high and 90sq m in area.

The shed at Sea Esplanade Burnett Heads was approved by Bundaberg Regional Council under officer delegation, a council spokesman said, because it "was deemed not to be industrial in scale or appearance”.

"(It) was required to be assessed against council's planning policies given that at 184 sq m floor area and a height of 5.5m it exceeded the threshold of 4.5m in height and 90sq m in area ,” the spokesman said.

"The property can actually be approved to accommodate a double storey home 8.5 metres in height and with an allowable property coverage of 50%. This shed is well within those parameters.

"This property is a larger residential lot being 1861sqm in area. The approved shed has an area coverage less than one tenth of the block size.”

Neighbour Ian King said it was "not about the view”.

"It's about the encroachment of an industrial suburb.”

NOT INDUSTRIAL IN APPEARANCE: The shed. Eliza Goetze

The spokesman said there were other instances throughout the region where the council had assessed and approved sheds exceeding the floor area and/or height thresholds nominated in the council's Amenity and Aesthetics Policy.

"Council has approved sheds of similar size and height in Low Density Residential areas and it should be remembered that this lot at Sea Esplanade is much larger than the usual lot size,” he said.

"A site inspection had ascertained that the shed was constructed in accordance with the relevant approvals and there was no evidence the shed or land was being used for industrial purposes.

"If this is the case at some stage in the future this would instigate a separate land-use investigation.”

On Tuesday Division 6 Cr Scott Rowleson said he and planning and development spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld were looking into the complaint, and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett also attended a meeting at the request of the group of neighbours.