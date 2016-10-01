28°
News

Not my family, never my child

Mikayla Haupt | 1st Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Lean how to get out of the repetitive cycle of violence.
Lean how to get out of the repetitive cycle of violence. Rich Pedroncelli

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE Abraham Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs begins with what we as humans need to survive, Not My Family Never My Children is founded on what we need to thrive - love, trust and security.

With mental health issues, and drug and physical abuse quickly becoming society's plague, two women are trying to make the family home a safe haven again.

Georgia Phillips and Kym Haynes' program Not My Family Never My Children is dedicated to ending the repetitive cycle of abuse in its various forms within a family.

Ms Phillips said that when abusive relationships consume one's reality it not only affects them but also all of those who are associated with them.

The program focuses on overcoming issues of addiction, depression or anxiety, PTSD, bullying and domestic violence to bring families together again.

"Some people don't understand addiction, they don't know they've got it and they don't know what they need.” Ms Phillips, a former police officer and guidance counsellor, said.

The campaign is supported by organisations such as Headspace, Partners in Recovery and other leading mental illness companies and victims themselves to provide the most effective advice.

The group leaders are people who have suffered and recovered from various additions.

Ms Phillips believes their first-hand knowledge makes the program an approachable and productive discussion with an in-depth understanding of the hardship, emotionally and physically, associated with addiction.

"People saying, just stop using and you'll be fine, isn't going to help them,” she said.

"What we try and give people is a language they can communicate with and the skills to deal with addiction.

"We are no longer choosing our reality, we are unconscious and not making choices that meet our needs.”

Having reformed her own life, Ms Phillips states that everyone can change or improve their situation.

"I've done it, everyone can do it.

"We all really matter and are all important.

"We all have the need for love and yet we are unsure how to have it.”

The Addictive World is touring Bundaberg next Wednesday, September 28 at the IWC.

It is here in Bundaberg that the program is expected to have the biggest turnout yet with 40-50 people in attendance.

To stop unstable and loveless households becoming the norm in today's society, contact The Addictive World on 0732062550 for help or guidance.

Bundaberg News Mail
Not my family, never my child

Not my family, never my child

WHILE Abraham Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs begins with what we as humans need to survive, Not My Family Never My Children is founded on what we need to thrive.

Man's arm torn off while crossing the road

A man has been hit by a car on Walker St.

Arm severed in freak accident

Unconventional gym signs stir up a debate

Gym signs a hot topic

WATCH: Spill on road as vehicles collide on Bruce Hwy

Crash happened Friday afternoon

Local Partners

New exciting events for RiverFeast

OCTOBER is the month to go to RiverFeast, with two new exciting events planned.

Op shop overflow day

FUNDRAISING: Verna McMah, Susan Hayhoe, Brenda Cockrane, Jenny Sauer, Cheryl Leismann, Shirley Hutchins, and Denise Cooper at the event.

Fundraising event well received

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

JAY Z has signed a two-year TV and movie deal with The Weinstein Company

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E7: Manifest review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E6: Suckas Need Bodyguards review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E5: Just To Get A Rep review

Mahershala Ali, centre, in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E4: Step In The Arena review

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Rob Kardashian admits his first crush was his sister Kim

Rob Kardashian once had a crush on his sister Kim Kardashian West.

ONLY THREE LEFT! DON&#39;T WAIT UNTIL IT&#39;S TOO LATE!

8-10/130 Miller Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 2 From $455,000

DRASTICALLY REDUCED TO CLEAR THE LAST 3 UNITS! This is where you want to be in Bargara! The most perfect position, walking distance to all that Bargara has to...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

MAGIC 5 ACRES -FENCED + SHED + DAM + POWER

Lot 9 Klintstroms Road, Bungadoo 4671

Residential Land Fantastic corner 2.05 HA block (5+acres) selectively cleared with power connected to ... $150,000

Fantastic corner 2.05 HA block (5+acres) selectively cleared with power connected to a 9x6 metre colorbond shed with 2 roller doors and a screened in full length...

VALUE AND VERSATILITY - DUAL LIVING IDEAL FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

24 Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 3 3 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a highly sort after pocket in Avenell Heights this home offers convenience to amenities, value and versatility for those looking for dual living and...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $279,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

LOADS OF CHARACTER AND SPACE

32 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 2 4 $319,000

Conveniently located close to the C.B.D, schools, shops and parks in the ever popular suburb of Avenell Heights, sits this lovely character filled home with so...

ARCHITECT DESIGN - ONLY 4 LEFT!

6 Backhill Place, Coral Cove 4670

Unit 2 2 1 From $259,500 to...

A brand new complex in the coastal community of Coral Cove, unlike any other! Uniquely designed by a Brisbane architect, each unit is different and has their own...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual