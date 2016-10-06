'Not looking for revenge': Isis Crushers start their engines

GOOD MINDSET: The Isis Crushers will be looking to make a statement against the Turtles after last year's grand final loss.

AFTER their first grand final in five years last year, the Isis Crushers are kicking off the season determined to step things up.

They will play the Turtles, who beat a tired team 46-12 last year.

The grand final was a big deal for the club and it's put the team in a good mindset, manager Darren Golchert said.

"There's nervous excitement.

"The Turtles beat us, but our team was very tired from the semi-final before against the Pythons, after a draw at full time - it dragged out to 110 minutes of full on rugby.

"It's not so much about getting revenge, but you always like a good start to the season, so I'll expect us to put on a good show.

"But it's no disappointment if we don't - at the start of the season with new players you're still seeing what clicks.”

The Crushers return with a line-up similar to the grand final team with a few local newcomers.

With seven players also making the Wide Bay Whales, the team is set to benefit from their experience.

"They have done high level training and played a high level game against the Mackay rep team, so they can bring all that experience back to the club.

"It lifts the other players as well - it's easy to join in with good players.”

Andy Golchert will carry on his role as scrum half, while last year's star inside centre Jake Bauer has moved up to vice-captain.

Hervey Bay Mariner forward Jamie Van Rooyan will step up as assistant coach and Luke Walter and Callum Morgan complete a solid front row.

Riley Golchert may miss the first few games due to injury.

Bundy 19-year-old hooker Ben Fleming is "a solid young bloke and a really good consistent player”, Darren said.

"For a young bloke to go straight to the front row as hooker, he's been there right from when he was able to.

Kale Hendall, also from the Mariners, will play his third season.

"He's a very versatile utility back,” Darren said.