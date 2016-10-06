29°
News

'Not looking for revenge': Isis Crushers start their engines

Eliza Goetze
| 6th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
GOOD MINDSET: The Isis Crushers will be looking to make a statement against the Turtles after last year's grand final loss.
GOOD MINDSET: The Isis Crushers will be looking to make a statement against the Turtles after last year's grand final loss. Mike Knott BUN190216RUGBY9

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER their first grand final in five years last year, the Isis Crushers are kicking off the season determined to step things up.

They will play the Turtles, who beat a tired team 46-12 last year.

The grand final was a big deal for the club and it's put the team in a good mindset, manager Darren Golchert said.

"There's nervous excitement.

"The Turtles beat us, but our team was very tired from the semi-final before against the Pythons, after a draw at full time - it dragged out to 110 minutes of full on rugby.

"It's not so much about getting revenge, but you always like a good start to the season, so I'll expect us to put on a good show.

"But it's no disappointment if we don't - at the start of the season with new players you're still seeing what clicks.”

The Crushers return with a line-up similar to the grand final team with a few local newcomers.

With seven players also making the Wide Bay Whales, the team is set to benefit from their experience.

"They have done high level training and played a high level game against the Mackay rep team, so they can bring all that experience back to the club.

"It lifts the other players as well - it's easy to join in with good players.”

Andy Golchert will carry on his role as scrum half, while last year's star inside centre Jake Bauer has moved up to vice-captain.

Hervey Bay Mariner forward Jamie Van Rooyan will step up as assistant coach and Luke Walter and Callum Morgan complete a solid front row.

Riley Golchert may miss the first few games due to injury.

Bundy 19-year-old hooker Ben Fleming is "a solid young bloke and a really good consistent player”, Darren said.

"For a young bloke to go straight to the front row as hooker, he's been there right from when he was able to.

Kale Hendall, also from the Mariners, will play his third season.

"He's a very versatile utility back,” Darren said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  isis crushers, rugby union, turtles

Man charged following Gin Gin death

Man charged following Gin Gin death

DETECTIVES have charged a man with one count of unlawful striking causing death following an incident in Gin Gin on September 18.

In the blood: Jade brings Midas touch to rugby union

IN THE BLOOD: Andrew, Jade and Darren Golchert are all keen union players.

Jade Golchert joins dad and brothers to play the heavenly game

Pilotlight bright as NIDA trip stokes the fire

LEARNING FROM LEGENDS: Pilotlight's Leigh-Anne McManus, Meleaka Baldwin, Carla Nixon, Danielle Cole and Alexis and Shjeann Bradley-Mooyer with Nancy Hayes (centre) at NIDA in Sydney.

11 local drama lovers had lessons for a lifetime

One little pony club's 'amazing' membership boom

HORSING AROUND: Abbi Briggs and Eliza Piper get a confidence boost out of pony club.

It all started with a Facebook post.

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

Pilotlight bright as NIDA trip stokes the fire

Pilotlight bright as NIDA trip stokes the fire

FOR most budding drama stars in regional towns, learning from the best at NIDA is a pipe dream...but for these ones it became a reality.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

MasterChef rates Bundaberg region's top produce

TASTE OF OUR REGION: MasterChef Adam Liaw (right) with Anthony Mammino.

"It's the taste of Central Queensland"

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

AMAZING VALUE

11 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 1 $229,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Kepnock this four bedroom, two bathroom home awaits new owners. The property is currently rented for $300.00 per week making it a...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

SPACIOUS HOME ON LOW MAINTENANCE BLOCK

36 May Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

Located in popular Walkervale central to all amenities. The home offers two large living areas. Certainly can cater for indoor entertaining with massive family...

BETTER BUY IN BRICK

13 Warrell Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Conveniently located in popular Millbank sits this neat and tidy 3 bedroom brick home on a comfortable 875m2 block of land. The home features lovely freshly...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $279,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

VACANT 1706M2 PARCEL OF LAND- KENSINGTON -RETAIL and COMMERCIAL INDUSTRY

Lot 12, 24 Lillian Crescent, Kensington 4670

Residential Land With more and more major retailers in the estate such as Bunnings, ... $210,000 + GST

With more and more major retailers in the estate such as Bunnings, Super AMART, McHugh Steel, Master Cabinets, Nemo, Peter Walton and many, many more this is...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way