Not long to go until Tobruk decision is made

FINAL FIGHT: Wide Bay isn't the only Queensland region gunning to have the HMAS Tobruk, pictured at Bougainville in Papua New Guinea in 2003, sunk as a dive attraction.

THE decision about where the HMAS Tobruk's final resting place will be is still looming.

The decommissioned vessel has been offered by the defence department to be sunk and used as a dive site.

The Federal Government is set to choose which state's waters the ship will end up within weeks.

It will then will be up to that state to choose the region with the best position for the ship to end up.

Along with the Wide Bay's bid to have the ship sunk off the coast, other Queensland regions are in the running, including Redland Bay, the Gold Coast and Mackay, which made a last-minute expression of interest to the state government this month.

LATE BID: Lesley Keegan wants the Tobruk to go to Mackay.

The Daily Mercury reported Ex-HMAS Tobruk/Sydney for Mackay campaigner Lesley Keegan didn't expect a financial offer to support the big to be made by Mackay Regional Council and expected the Queensland and Federal governments to pay for the project as part of an economic recovery plan for area.

But Wide Bay Regional Dive Wreck Advisory group spokesman Scott Rowe said planning to sink the ship off Bundy and Hervey Bay had been in the making for the last three years. Both councils have chipped in $1 million to support the bid.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Doanldson said it was important the Bundaberg community continued to fight to have the Tobruk sunk off the coast and bring with it millions of tourism dollars to our region.

"I am continuing the conversation with (Tourism) Minister (Kate) Jones and the Premier to make sure our region is always front and centre,” Ms Donaldson said.

"So I'm calling on everyone to continue to make sure Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast, who started this campaign, remains at the top of the list.”

Last month Aquamap identified the best site for the HMAS Tobruk if it's sunk off Wide Bay.

The site is 25.13 nautical miles from Urangan Boat Harbour entrance and 22.78 nautical miles from the Burnett River entrance.

HMAS Tobruk operated as a cargo ship and was used in peacekeeping, humanitarian and border protection operations.