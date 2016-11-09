Not fair to kick Leanne Donaldson when she is down

HARDWORKER: A letter writer says it's unAustralian not to give MP Leanne Donaldson a 'fair go'.

THE letter from B Francis on 5/11 was yet another assassination attempt on the target of the month, Leanne Donaldson.

Some people just love to kick a person when they are down and derive great enjoyment out of doing it.

I find this to be a disgraceful act and most unAustralian.

I ask the question to all the knockers out there: Are you so righteous that you have led a perfect life, never ever needed some financial assistance, never done anything illegal (in a minor way of course) or never been stressed in a personal way?

If you can put a yes to these questions then you must have had a gold-plated ride through life to the extent that you would be boring with no life experiences.

So here we are carrying out an execution on one of the hardest working politicians in Queensland, for what gain? Absolutely none.

She has not let her constituents down in any way that her job description demands.

In fact, if anything, she is guilty of overwork.

Her private life has been exposed like no other politician has had to endure and as far as errant financial issues they have been attended to.

On the financial front for critics to ask how come the mess was created when the pay level was exposed, all I can say is how about you throw your private circumstances into the public arena.

The fact that she is a politician does not give us the right to humiliate her in any way and why not let her achievements - of which there are many - speak for themselves.

So fair go, that is our Australian way, give the lady time to sort herself out as she has paid the price to extremes and Bundaberg needs a hard-working member - that she is.

C BROWN

Burnett Downs