Not easy being green: waste costs put pressure on Bundaberg business

Craig Baker and Steve King of Bundy Mowers say the business spends $4-500 to dump green waste every week.

AS BUNDABERG Regional Council declares its intentions to shake up the region's waste facility network, some of the people who use it most have expressed their dissatisfaction with the current services.

Bundy Mowing founder Tom Bloore said the council tips he used were inefficient and inconsistent.

"I pay $20 more in town than I do at Bargara,” Mr Bloore said.

"They're making it harder (for people to dump waste).

"People did and still do dump illegally because of the cost.”

He said it cost an average of $70 each time he dumped a trailer of green waste.

Over his eight years in business, "it's been a phenomenal increase”.

WHAT A WASTE: Craig Baker and Steve King of Bundy Mowers with some of their haul from a Bargara garden. Eliza Goetze

"I've had to absorb it, it's come out of my pocket.

"Council doesn't seem to care about their wages - I've seen three workers hop out of a truck to dump a load.

"If more than one of my guys went to the dump it would be a waste of time.

"It's atrocious.”

The council is undertaking its first ever review of its waste services, canvassing the closure of sites including Avondale and Cordalba.

Waste and recycling spokesman Cr Scott Rowleson said reducing the price of green waste was "a focus” for the council.

"We don't want it in the tips as it creates methane gas,” Cr Rowleson said.

He said the council would "do everything we can to get green waste repurposed”, potentially by using commercial compost sites that could do so "at a much cheaper rate”.

Comment on the Waste Management Resource Recovery Strategy at bundaberg.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 883 699.