North Burnett experiences steady rainfall

AREAS of the North Burnett have had sustained rainfall over the past few days with the Bureau of Meteorology recording up to 12mm for some areas.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Adam Blazak said the North Burnett will experience one more rain band this week.

"The biggest rainfall around the North Burnett area is in and around Gayndah which has picked up 12mm," Mr Blazak said.

"That's pretty much the highest in the area over the past seven days, you'd have to go further west of Gayndah to find levels up to 22mm."

A series of upper level troughs have been passing over Queensland since earlier in the week, with the current one being the second and mid week will be the third.

"It's a lot of cold air in the atmosphere creating instability and combining with moist air from the tropics being forced down over the state," Mr Blazak said.

"So both of those factors combine to produce better rain events the further west you go," he said.

"These systems weaken the closer they get to the coast so we are only getting maybe 10mm out of them but it has been slow steady rain."

While there won't be a sizeable downpour the consistent rain will still have a positive effect.

"The fact that it is slow steady rain we are able to get some mileage out of it and it will green up the place even though the numbers don't suggest it," Mr Blazak said.

"It gives the soil a chance to let the rain really soak in."

The third rain band is expected to move over the North Burnett on Wednesday.

"You might see a few showers as that band moves over Wednesday afternoon into Thursday but that will pretty much be the end of it for the foreseeable future," Mr Blazak said.