Nominate now for training awards

TRAINING organisations and employers are being encouraged to nominate for the 2017 Queensland Training Awards, which are now open until March 31.

The awards ensure individuals are recognised for their efforts and allow them to share their success with their peers while opening doors to more career opportunities.



"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to growing a strong vocational education and training (VET) sector to help job seekers across Bundaberg access the training they need," Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said.



"I'm urging all eligible apprentices, trainees, VET students, teachers and trainers, employers, training providers and community-based organisations in Bundaberg to take part in the 2017 Queensland Training Awards."



Nominees will first compete at a regional level.

Regional winners within each category then compete alongside other regional winners at the state awards.



State winners of specific categories will then go to represent Queensland at the Australian Training Awards in November.



Ms Donaldson said the Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensure all Queenslanders acquire the skills needed to access employment opportunities.



"That's why the government has injected $240 million into the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative, to make a real difference to job seekers and support regional communities," she said.



There are 14 award categories available this year, including two new categories - the Equity VET Student of the Year, and the Community Training Initiative of the Year.



Nominations for the 2017 awards are open until March 31.

For nomination details and a full list of categories for 2017, visit www.qta.qld.gov.au or call 1800 660 207.

