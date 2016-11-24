No solution yet to backpacker tax debacle

BUNDABERG farmers are fuming after the Senate rejected the Coalition's backpacker tax proposal of 19% in favour of a 10.5% rate proposed by Senator Jacqui Lambie.

The delay means farmers will have to wait anxiously until at least next week to see if the dreaded original 32.5% tax hike will be enforced as of January 1.

As politicians continue to play chicken with the backpacker tax, Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Allan Mahoney said farmers were exasperated by the political blame game and urged politicians in Canberra to heed farmers' calls.

"As an industry we already settled on 19%,” he said.

"We didn't pluck that figure out of thin air.

"That figure came about as a balance between what the government needed to cover its $580m tax hole and what the industry needs to be fair and reasonable.”

Mr Mahoney said the 32.5% tax hike was "unreasonable, unworkable and will destroy multiple industries”.

Today the Senate voted 37-30 in favour of the 10.5% tax rate, with Labor, the Greens and One Nation all supporting Senator Lambie's amendment.

Parliament's lower house later rejected the Senate's 10.5% tax rate.

If forced to choose, Mr Mahoney said he would opt for 10.5% over 32.5%, but that too would have dire consequences for Bundaberg farmers.

"If 10.5% gets up, there will be a disconnect between Australian workers and backpackers doing the same job,” he said.

"I'm also afraid our industry will have to pay the balance of the debt by the dropping of the tax to 10.5%.”

After 18 long and frustrating months debating the tax, the National Farmers Federation is imploring Labor and One Nation senators to now look to an outcome that can pass the Parliament next week by working constructively with the government.

Ausveg chief executive officer Simon Bolles echoed those sentiments.

"Now is not the time for further political games - now is the time for these bills to be passed through parliament so that we can finally put this to rest,” Mr Bolles said.

"Our growers cannot afford further delays.”

"We ask that all parties come together and pass these bills so that our growers - and backpackers overseas planning their future working holidays - can start properly planning for the future.”

The tax cannot be made law unless both the Senate and the House of Representatives agree on it.